Cubs Prioritize Talent Over Fit With Intriguing Day 1 of 2025 MLB Draft
The Chicago Cubs were worried more about talent than fit in the 2025 MLB draft, as they had an interesting first day at the event.
Their first three rounds ended up being filled with college players, outfielders especially.
They already have plenty of current talent there with Owen Caissie, Kevin Alcantara and James Triantos soon to reach the bigs.
Some trades could be coming over the next few weeks that clears up some space, though.
Here are the players the Cubs selected on Day 1 of the 2025 MLB Draft.
No. 17 - Ethan Conrad, Wake Forest
Conrad has a nice left-handed swing and big frame for just how fast he is. Despite being 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he has proven to be a threat on the basepaths.
The 21-year-old got off to a hot start this past season with a .372/.495/.744 slash line, seven home runs, 27 RBI and four stolen bases in 21 games before shoulder surgery ended his campaign early.
No. 56 - Kane Kepley, North Carolina
Kepley was the second-straight lefty outfielder Chicago took, but he has a much different profile.
He is 5-foot-8 and doesn't have much power, but he's smart and very fast.
He slashed .291/.451/.444 with three home runs, 30 RBI and 45 stolen bases in 61 games this spring.
No. 90 - Dominick Reid, Abiliene Christian
Reid didn't really get a shot at Oklahoma State to start his college career, so he transferred this past year and looked good.
A bigger sample size probably would have had him drafted earlier than where he was taken in this draft, but Chicago won't complain about getting a potential steal.
The 21-year-old had a 3.26 ERA with a 1.109 WHIP and 112 strikeouts in 88.1 innings this past season.
