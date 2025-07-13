Inside The Cubs

MLB Insider Says Cubs Have Been Approved To Host 2027 All-Star Game

It sounds like the All-Star Game will be hosted by the Chicago Cubs in 2027.

Brad Wakai

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
It's been a while since the Chicago Cubs played host for the All-Star Game.

In fact, Wrigley Field hasn't been the site of the Midsummer Classic since 1990.

Because this is such a historic stadium, many people have had an issue with Major League Baseball routinely passing over the Cubs when it comes to hosting this event. However it sounds like that is coming to an end soon.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the 2027 All-Star Game is coming to Chicago.

"The Chicago Cubs have been approved by Major League Baseball to host the 2027 All-Star Game – and will make the announcement July 30 in Chicago," he reported.

That is great news.

After spending roughly $1 billion on renovations, they have now gotten the green light to host this storied event, which will also make history.

At 113 years old, it'll be the first time ever that a stadium over 100 years old will host the All-Star Game, bringing the Midsummer Classic back to such a storied environment.

This will be the fourth time Wrigley Field has hosted the All-Star Game.

Back in 1947, the first time they played host, the American League won 2-1 in a contest where Joe DiMaggio tied things up at one in the top of the sixth on an RBI ground-out double play before Stan Spence's RBI single the next inning served as the game winner.

In 1962, which was the second All-Star Game played that season, the American League won 9-4 with Leon Wagner taking home MVP honors after he hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning that gave the AL side a 3-1 lead they never relinquished.

And the last time Wrigley Field hosted this event in 1990, the American League again was the victor by winning 2-0, with Julio Franco being named MVP after hitting a two-run RBI double in the top of the seventh.

Plenty of the game's greatest players have played on this field for the Midsummer Classic, and the players in 2027 will have the opportunity to add their names to that list.

Published
Brad Wakai
