Cubs Rumored Trade Deadline Target Avoids Injury Scare at All-Star Game
Rumors are going to be heating up regarding the Chicago Cubs and their trade deadline plans.
Jed Hoyer has made it clear the team will pursue pitching upgrades in both the starting rotation and bullpen, but there's a chance they also take a hard look at third basemen on the market.
The Cubs have gotten virtually nothing from that position in the first half.
Their wRC+ of 54 and minus-0.6 fWAR ranks last in both metrics across Major League Baseball.
While Matt Shaw still projects to be the future at the hot corner for Chicago, it's clear he's struggling to acclimate to this level in his rookie season.
Someone who has repeatedly been linked to the Cubs if they want to go after a third baseman is Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks, a player who is in the midst of another special season by entering the All-Star break with the fourth-most homers (31) and third-most RBI (78) in the sport.
It's not clear if the Diamondbacks are going to sell or not, but if they do, then he should be a target.
However, Chicago -- and pretty much every team who is eyeing an upgrade at third base -- felt a sense of panic when Suarez was hit in the finger by a pitch during the All-Star Game.
Him getting hurt right now would have been the worst possible timing, and based on where he was hit, things could have gone wrong.
Fotunately, it seems like Suarez avoided any injury.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, X-rays came back negative, with the slugger saying he was "relieved" upon getting that news.
It's safe to say the Cubs were, too.
Suarez stayed in the game even after getting hit by the pitch and made a tremendous defensive play, but he also pulled himself out of the swing-off to get his finger looked at, which raised the level of concern.
Thankfully, he seems to be OK and should be on the field for Arizona when action resumes following the break, potentially auditioning for other teams around the league if he's put on the trade block.
