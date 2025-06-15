Cubs Scoop Up Golden Spikes Finalist in Latest Mock Draft
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the most exciting teams in baseball and own one of the best records in the league.
After trading for Kyle Tucker and getting a breakout from Pete Crow-Armstrong, they have maintained a solid lead in the National League Central.
The Cubs have always had a good eye for college hitters, going all the way back to Kris Bryant in 2013. Since then, Kyle Schwarber succeeded and has become a star. And Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and Matt Shaw are all contributing to the current team.
Chicago also drafted Cam Smith in the first round in 2024 before trading him as the big piece in the Tucker deal.
There are still some high-level bats on the way, with both Owen Caissie and Moises Ballesteros being in Triple-A. It seems they have found a formula that works for them, and Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline continues the trend in his latest mock draft.
The Cubs have the 17th pick in the draft, and Callis has them selecting Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy.
Aloy, a Hawaii native, began his career in the Western Athletic Conference with Sacramento State as a 19-year-old. That season, he hit .376 with a 1.089 OPS, 14 home runs and 46 RBI, winning the WAC Freshman of the Year award.
After the 2023 season, Aloy made the leap to the Southeastern Conference, transferring to Arkansas. In his sophomore campaign, he took a step back. While he hit 14 homers again and drove in 56 runs, his entire slash line went down.
The shortstop hit .270 and dropped his OPS all the way to .841.
After the season, he bounced back in the Cape Cod League, hitting eight home runs in 21 games.
Aloy then took the SEC by storm in 2025. In 61 games, he hit 20 home runs, drove in 64 and had a slash line of .348/.433/.668 for a 1.101 OPS, on his way to winning SEC Player of the Year and being one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award.
He is currently ranked as the 22nd overall draft prospect, according to Pipeline.
As for his tools, the 21-year-old has above average marks in power, arm strength and fielding. His power is seen as "plus raw juice that plays to all field but mostly his pull side," according to his scouting report.
In his case, it's not a lock that he will be able to stick at shortstop at the next level, but his bat could play at both second and third if the power continues to come.
The Cubs have drafted very well over the last few seasons, and Aloy would be another rock solid pick if he were to land at this slot.
