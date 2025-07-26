Cubs Should Only Be Willing To Trade Multiple Top Prospects for These Four Players
The Chicago Cubs have been the topic of seemingly endless rumors and speculation as to what they could wind up doing before the trade deadline.
It makes sense why as one of the better teams in baseball with a limited window and the prospect pool to go out and get just about any player who may be available should they choose to empty the farm.
Guys like Owen Caissie, Jaxon Wiggins, Moisés Ballesteros, James Triantos and Jefferson Rojas have been named possibilities to move, but the Cubs must be pragmatic here.
While Chicago should be aggressive, they also must be smart, trying to win both this year and in the future.
Dealing away premium prospects in exchange for guys who are half season rentals can often wind up backfiring, and if the Cubs are going to make a massive blockbuster, it must be for players with control attached.
Sure, Eugenio Suárez would be amazing, but unless the Arizona Diamondbacks come down off their asking price, it does not make much sense.
Here are four guys who it actually makes sense to make a mammoth offer to acquire.
Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins RHP
Ryan has understandably been the subject of rumors as the Twins fade out of contention during what has been by far the best season of his career. But all indications are that Minnesota would have to be blown away by an offer.
A package including three of the aforementioned blue chip prospects can be justified here for Chicago.
Ryan has pitched to a 2.63 ERA and 0.903 WHIP with a 10-4 record in 20 appearances so far this campaign, already accounting for a ridiculous bWAR of 4.5. He's as valuable as they come and has two more years of arbitration after 2025, giving the Cubs a brand new ace to pair with Shota Imanaga.
MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals LHP
The only reason Gore is even thought of as potentially available is because there's a new regime in the nation's capital after they fired both manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo earlier in July.
Gore has officially broken out as a legitimate ace this season after years of hype as a top prospect. He has a 3.59 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 112.2 innings. Similarly to Ryan, he is arbitration eligible for two more full seasons after 2025.
If he is dealt, it would take a massive offer to land him.
Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians RP
It's a little bit tougher to justify trading multiple top prospects for a closer, however, Clase is not only one of the best in the game, he has one of the best contracts as well.
Set to make $6.5 million next year before club options for $10 million each of the two following seasons, Clase makes less than half of what his comparable peers make and produces at the same level. Last year, his 0.61 ERA and 0.659 WHIP had him finish third in AL Cy Young voting.
After a rough start to this season, he is back on track and looking like himself again. Clase would be the featured piece of the bullpen for years to come.
Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins RHP
Cabrera would not go for quite the same haul as Ryan or Gore, but there's a good chance that Caissie alone would not get it done. The 27-year-old is emerging this season as a legitimate stud, and unlike the two aforementioned aces, he has three years of arbitration instead of two.
With a 3.48 ERA and looking like he has finally arrived as a big league top-of-the-rotation anchor, Cabrera has the chance to come to Chicago and blossom.
If the Cubs are willing to take a chance that he gets even better, an argument could be made that Cabrera should be the top target.
