Cubs Predicted to Acquire All-Star Pitcher From Royals at MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have a few clear needs to address with the MLB trade deadline just a week away.
They could use an upgrade at third base, where their top prospect, rookie Matt Shaw, has not provided the kind of impact they were hoping for. Outside of a hot stretch when he was called back up to the Big Leagues, he hasn’t produced much at the plate.
There isn’t a team in baseball receiving less production from the hot corner than the Cubs.
More News: Cubs Have Clear Top Priority Heading Into MLB Trade Deadline
However, lineup upgrades likely aren’t their No. 1 priority ahead of the deadline given how prolific their offense already is.
Instead, they will be focusing their efforts ahead of the trade deadline on acquiring some pitching help, likely for their starting rotation.
Chicago has received incredible production from Matthew Boyd, who has proved to be one of the biggest steals in free agency.
More News: Cubs Sign Veteran Reliever To Bolster Depth Before Trade Deadline
Combined with Shota Imanaga, the two are anchoring a rotation that lost Justin Steele to a season-ending injury and is currently without veteran Jameson Taillon, who is injured as well.
The rotation is very shaky beyond Boyd and Imanaga, so adding any pitcher who is capable of making postseason starts along with them is imperative.
One player who could fit exactly what the Cubs are looking for is Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals.
David Schoenfield of ESPN has predicted that the 2024 American League All-Star will land with Chicago ahead of the deadline.
More News: Cubs Need To Shift Trade Deadline Focus To Underrated Young Marlins Star
“Of the pitchers heading to free agency, Lugo is the best combination of "good" and "likely to be traded," and the Cubs should be the team most willing to offer what's needed to get him,” he wrote.
The Royals’ ace has been excellent again in 2025, following up a stellar 2024 breakout campaign.
He has a 2.95 ERA across 19 starts and 113 innings pitched to go along with 99 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 139, which would be the highest in a campaign that he made more starts than relief appearances in.
More News: Cubs Have 'Checked In' With Royals for Pitching Ahead of Trade Deadline
Chicago also matches up incredibly well with Kansas City when it comes to creating trade packages.
Consistently on the hunt for offensive upgrades, the Cubs have a farm system overflowing with high-upside positional players.
How high up that list they are willing to go for a rental is anyone’s guess, but Lugo fits the mold of the kind of upgrade the team is seeking ahead of the deadline.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.