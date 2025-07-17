Cubs Should Make Blockbuster Trade Deadline Shocker for Royals All-Star
With the trade deadline now just two weeks away, things are starting to get very real for the Chicago Cubs.
The Cubs had an incredible first half of the season and are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams out there as a result, to try to add the final pieces to what they hope is a championship roster.
With an offense that has dominated teams and a bullpen that has improved light years, the pieces are in place for a very special run this October.
Depth at starting pitcher however is a major concern and the area Chicago is most expected to make a major move at.
With injuries and inconsistency playing a factor all season long, the Cubs simply must go get an arm they can rely upon for quality starts this October if they want to accomplish the lofty goals they rightfully have.
Though the market may prove to be rather thin, Chicago has been named in virtually every rumor, trade proposal, and ideal fit list for almost every single starter who could become available.
There's one name out there who is likely to be dealt who could wind up being the best possible fit.
As the Kansas City Royals fall out of contention, the chances of them dealing veteran right-hander Seth Lugo only increase.
Kansas City sits 12 games back in the division at the arrival of the All-Star break and things have not trended in the right direction over the last couple of months.
Lugo is having the best season of his career as a follow-up to his first career All-Star appearance and runner-up Cy Young finish in 2024. With a 2.67 ERA and 1.079 WHIP along with a bWAR of 3.0, the 35-year-old has proven to be incredibly valuable.
Though he does have a $15 million player option, his performance over the last two years essentially makes Lugo a rental, as he is all but a lock to opt out and elect free agency.
As a result, he should be cheaper than someone with multiple years of control, and as for going for it this year, he might be better than anyone who can realistically be acquired either.
If the Cubs want to send a message to the rest of the National League that they are the team to beat, going out and getting Lugo would be the way to do just that.
