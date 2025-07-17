Cubs Legend and Hall of Famer Battling Cancer Posts Latest Health Update
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg knows his former team is having a special season. And he admits that he wishes he could enjoy more of it in person.
He said so in a post to Instagram on Wednesday, in which he provided an update on his battle with cancer. Marquee Sports Network, which broadcasts Cubs games, posted the message on other social media channels.
“I haven't been to Wrigley Field as much as I hoped in the first half, but I'm watching every game and I'm excited for the second half and to see Wrigley rocking like 1984!” he wrote. “Thank you for all the messages of support. Go Cubs!”
In the post he wrote about his treatment the past few months.
“It’s been a challenging few months as I have been going through treatment on a regular basis,” he wrote. “While I am continuing to fight, I'm looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends.”
The 65-year-old Sandberg began treatment for metastatic prostate cancer in January of 2024, a diagnosis at the time that he said was incurable. He’s underwent treatment for the first of the year and announced in the summer that PET scans and MRI teams revealed “no detection of cancer.”
He continued to undergo radiation treatments and was able to participate in the unveiling of his statue at Wrigley Field. That ceremony, last summer, was attended by nearly 100 family and friends, along with teammates from the 1984 and the 1989 National League East Division championship teams.
Sandberg joined Cubs players Ernie Banks, Fergie Jenkins, Ron Santo and Billy Williams with statues at Wrigley. Legendary Cubs play-by-play announcer Harry Caray also has a statue.
But, in December, he posted to Instagram that his cancer had returned. He also revealed that it had spread to other organs and that he would have to undergo more intensive treatments.
The second baseman started his career with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1981, but a trade sent him to Chicago in 1982. He was a lifetime .285 hitter with 282 home runs and 1,061 RBI. He was voted the 1984 National League MVP when he hit .314 with 36 doubles, an MLB-leading 19 triples, 19 home runs and 84 RBI.
He also hit a career-high 40 home runs in 1990.
He was a 10-time All-Star, a seven-time Silver Slugger, a nine-time Gold Glove winner, the Major League Player of the Year and a Home Run Derby champion. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.
