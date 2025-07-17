Diamondbacks Slugger Named Potential Fit for Cubs at MLB Trade Deadline
It has been a fantastic first half of the season for the Chicago Cubs who entered the All-Star break in first place of the National League Central.
So far this year, the Cubs have arguably exceeded some of their expectations. While upgrades made this offseason figured to help them improve, this has been one of the best teams in the NL so far.
However, despite them having a lot of success, they have had to deal with their fair share of injuries to the starting rotation. As the team looks to improve at the trade deadline, this figures to be the most logical area to address.
Chicago could use at least one front-end starter to help it compete against some of the best of the best in the NL.
While the rotation might need some upgrading, the Cubs are fortunate to be strong in other areas. They have two NL MVP candidates in their outfield, and their bullpen has been shockingly strong this campaign.
However, with other competitors likely to improve, Chicago must also be thinking about getting better as well.
Writers from The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez being a potential fit for the Cubs at the trade deadline.
“Moving Suárez to acquire future help while maneuvering with other deals to buttress the roster would be the kind of thing [Diamondbacks GM] Mike Hazen has done before, most notably when he traded away Zack Greinke in 2019 but also brought in Mike Leake and Zac Gallen.”
Due to the struggles of the Diamondbacks this season, there is a strong chance as of now that they will be sellers.
Injuries have derailed their year, and a bit of a reset seems like the wise thing to do for the franchise. Despite being a potential seller, they have quite a bit of desirable trade assets on the team, and most notably on that list is Suarez.
The slugging third baseman has had a magnificent campaign, slashing 250/.320/.569 with 31 home runs and 78 RBI.
For Chicago, even though their offense has been great, the one real weakness for the unit currently is at the hot corner. Rookie Matt Shaw has had a lot of ups and downs so far, and bringing in Suarez would be a significant upgrade on offense compared to what Shaw has done.
Even though the lineup has performed extremely well and has been one of the best in baseball, Suarez would certainly improve it. If the team struggles to find an impactful starting pitcher to add, improving a strength could be an alternative option.
