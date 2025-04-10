Cubs Star Outfielder Remains Positive with Challenging Series Ahead
The Chicago Cubs season was initially off to a shaky start as the new players found their footing and the veterans got back into the swing of things. But things quickly turned around for the club.
Currently 9-6, the Cubs have progressively grown more confident with each passing game.
Unfortunately, after experiencing a tough loss on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers (9-4), their level of confidence may have gone a bit downhill. Chicago fell to Texas, 6-2, at Wrigley Field.
In the first two matchups as part of the Chicago-Texas three-game series, the Cubs dominated, particularly on Monday after they took home a 7-0 win. The next day, the Rangers started to creep up, but Chicago still managed to come out on top, 10-6.
The Cubs were hoping to defend their streak but were unsuccessful in their effort.
Despite the loss, the Chicago doesn't appear to be too concerned. In fact, star outfielder Ian Happ drew attention to the successes that his team is having this season.
"I feel like we've strung together a lot of really good games — complete games — both offensively, defensively, pitching staff, our starters have been great, bullpen guys have been getting their stride going and the offense all around... we're winning games, scoring runs," said Happ in his postgame interview, per Marquee Sports Network. "It's been really good so we should keep that rolling."
General manager Craig Counsell is ready to build momentum back up and take on their next matchup.
"It's onto the next challenge," he said, shared by Marquee Sports Network. "The next challenge is ahead of you. It's how we gotta look at it."
While a loss almost always serves as a hit to the ego, the Cubs have certainly taken this defeat as a source of fuel for their next game — they will need it.
On Friday, Chicago will go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers who are currently 10-4. Their three-game series will undoubtedly be difficult.
Following matchups with the Dodgers will be a series against the San Diego Padres who are 10-3. Both teams had a close final score on Wednesday but ultimately went home victorious.
The Cubs are looking at a tough couple of weeks ahead of them considering who they're up against. Their opponents will keep them on their toes, but that's to be expected.
Morale remains high for Chicago and they have clearly made progress in some areas, but there's still plenty of work to do if they want things will play out in their favor.