Watch: Owen Caissie Gets His First Major League Hit For The Cubs
The Chicago Cubs are starting a brutal stretch against the No.1 team in baseball- the Milwaukee Brewers. They are looking anywhere they can for a kickstart to the sluggish offense.
The woes for Ian Happ at the plate right now meant that Owen Caissie was able to step into the outfield today for his third major league game.
The outfielder was called up for the series against the Toronto Blue Jays back on the 14th and was robbed of his first career hit on an insane catch after his first at-bat. He's had goose eggs across the board with three strikeouts since (two of which came today).
However, none of that got in his head.
At the bottom of the seventh inning with the Cubs down 3-0 Caissie stepped up to the plate and let one fly out into the outfield. He recorded a single for his first major league hit against the best team that the majors has to offer right now and Wrigley Field couldn't have been prouder. The fans gave Caissie a standing ovation as he rounded first base.
Chicago is in desperate need of a spark for their hitting lineup as they have likely fallen out of contention for the top spot of the NL Central. They are now clinging to the top wild card spot as they try to climb out of the offensive hole that the team is in.
The Cubs have a five-game stretch against the Brewers and maybe Caissie can provide the spark that they are looking for.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Jed Hoyer Reveals 'Probable' Reason Behind Kyle Tucker's Slump
Cubs Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Massively Important Doubleheader Against Brewers
Cubs And Brewers Set For High Stakes NL Central Showdown
Cubs Star Ties Club Record, Ranked 2nd In MLB With Runners In Scoring Position