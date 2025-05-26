Two Emerging Cubs Superstars Are Leading MLB in This Key Stat
The meteoric rise of the Chicago Cubs has been one of the most intriguing stories in baseball over the first quarter of the 2025 season.
Led by their explosive offense, the Cubs have vaulted to an NL Central-leading 32-21 record and look every bit like World Series contenders.
Chicago made several key moves this past winter to put themselves back into contention, most notably being the trade for former Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker.
However, it's been the emergence of two others -- outfielders Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong -- that has really propelled the team to the top.
These two have quickly established themselves as arguably the best one-two offensive punch in all of baseball in the heart of the Cubs' lineup. They've also become the best duo in all of baseball at driving in runs, as Suzuki and Crow-Armstrong rank first and second respectively among all batters in RBI.
These two's prowess when it comes to hitting with runners on base has played a massive part in Chicago boasting the best offense in the entire league so far, as their combined 97 RBI have accounted for almost a third of the team's MLB-leading 321 total runs scored.
They have also combined for 28 home runs, 114 total hits and 27 doubles, again representing the bulk of the Cub's production in every category.
While both players certainly deserve their flowers, Crow-Armstrong's emergence has probably been the biggest storyline of the entire season.
He's evolved into an early MVP candidate and is arguably the best player in the entire National League when combining his offense and defense.
Only time will tell how long both will be able to keep up their torrid pace at the plate and how far it will continue to propel Chicago up the ranks in a very stacked NL.
If Suzuki and Crow-Armstrong can maintain their current production down the stretch, this could end up being a very special season on the North Side.