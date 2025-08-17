Cubs Star Ties Club Record, Ranked 2nd In MLB With Runners In Scoring Position
Second baseman Nico Hoerner has been a consistent weapon for a struggling Chicago Cubs offense. He doesn't make massive plays, but he comes through often when they need them and especially when the team has a runner in scoring position (RISP).
It is very important to have a player who can handle the added pressure that comes when they step up to bat and there is an opportunity for a runner to come in. Hoerner has been that person to come through for the team and they are in desperate need of that, especially recently.
And per Marquee Sports Network, since 1917 his batting average of .315 with RISP is tied for the best in club history (minimum 500 at-bats) with three-time All-Star Mark Grace. His .315 is also second-best in all of baseball for players with a minimum of 100 at-bats).
Hoerner as a Cub
The 28-year-old has spent the entirety of his career as a member of the Cubs' organization. They drafted him back in 2018 in the first round and he made his debut in September of the following season. He has earned the Cubs Heart and Hustle Award for consecutive years dating back to 2023 as he continues to be a leader for the squad.
This season he is performing right around his career averages all over the board with a slash line of .294/.340/.379 in 118 games. Hoerner will have more RBI than he did last season (currently tied with 48) and could ultimately break his career-high of 68.
He also has four homers, 22 stolen bases, 20 doubles, and 27 walks drawn to compliment his 48 RBI on the season.
Hoerner is locked in as a Cub for at least one more year as he is currently in a three-year contract extension that he signed back in 2023. It would be beneficial to keep him on the roster as he has yet to have a year that could be deemed as "under-performing".
A Struggling Cubs Offense
Chicago would need a miracle to get back to the top of the NL Central as the Milwaukee Brewers have become the front runner for the world series this season and are currently on a 14-game win streak. The Cubs now find themselves nine games back as their offense continues to struggle in the last month which coincides with the rut that their star-slugger Kyle Tucker finds himself in.
Hoerner, Pete Crow-Armstrong, among others are keeping them afloat in the race to the postseason as they fight to keep the top spot in the wild card.
