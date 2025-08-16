Cubs Finally Record Comeback Victory, End Franchise-Record Streak
It has not been a fun stretch for the Chicago Cubs by any means.
Following the All-Star break, as the team began to sputter to the point where they sat with an 11-14 record entering play on Saturday, they had to watch the Milwaukee Brewers go on a tear to the tune of a 21-4 record after the Midsummer Classic.
That has resulted in the Cubs trailing the NL Central lead by nine games, a shocking reality based on how good they looked during the early part of the season compared to the rest of their division. But much of their issues have also been self-inflicted.
Chicago had not recorded a comeback victory in 35 tries, a streak that at least tied the franchise record going back to 1901. What is even more crazy about this futility is that the comeback could have happened at any point, not just in a late-innings situation.
But during this run, if the Cubs got down at any point during a game -- including a first-inning deficit -- they had not been able to overcome that and secure a victory.
That is, until now.
Cubs End Franchise-Record Streak
After there were three scoreless innings between the two sides, Tommy Pham hit a solo home run for the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving them a 1-0 leading in the top of the fourth inning that had everyone in Wrigley Field feeling like "here we go again."
But Chicago immediately answered in their half of the frame when Carson Kelly drove in Kyle Tucker after he hit a one-out single and moved over to second base when Pete Crow-Armstrong drew a walk two batters later.
Tied at one apiece, all the Cubs had to do was find some timely hitting to help out their ace Shota Imanaga -- who was pitching a gem -- something that had been eluding this offense for the better part of the second half of the year.
It took until the eighth inning, but Chicago got it done, riding a leadoff single by Tucker that was followed up with a stolen base before Seiya Suzuki drove him in with an RBI single.
That would have been the game winner, but the Cubs didn't leave anything up to chance with the middle part of the order up and feeling a bit of the newfound momentum. Because after Crow-Armstrong sacrifice bunted Suzuki over to third following him taking second base, Nico Hoerner had an RBI double three batters later to put Chicago up 3-1.
This feels like an important win for the Cubs considering everything that had been going on.
Not only were they able to secure their first comeback win in 36 tries, but they also didn't waste an incredible pitching performance from Imanaga against an inferior team, which should bode well for building confidence going forward.
