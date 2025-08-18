Cubs Still Holding Strong In Latest Power Rankings Despite Offensive Rut
The Chicago Cubs no longer sit at the top of their division and it is unlikely they will find their way back as they are unfortunately now looking up at the No. 1 team in baseball- the Milwaukee Brewers.
Despite this and their struggling offense, the team still finds themselves at No. 6 in the latest power rankings of MLB insider, Will Leitch.
This is down two spots, but still well within the top-10. However, they are set in a brutal five-game stretch with the Brewers to start the week and they have already dropped game one in a 7-0 shutout.
Tucker's Batting Struggles = Cubs' Overall Struggles
Kyle Tucker is frustrated, the team is frustrated, management is frustrated, and everybody is frustrated with how the team has been performing lately, but somehow they are still No. 6 in the power rankings.
Tucker has lost his once deadly swing and is slashing a .181/.323/.238 in his last 30 games. After the Cubs 7-0 shutout by the Brewers today, Craig Counsell announced that Tucker will be taking a few steps back from the game to try and regroup. He will not be in the lineup for game two.
The last time that Tucker hit a home run was a month ago which was ironically the last time that the Cubs found themselves at the top of the NL Central. Now nine games back with another four left in the series with the Brewers, they will be simply fighting to hold onto their spot in the postseason, let alone the top wildcard spot.
In the past month Chicago's offense does not find themselves near the top of any major hitting category. They hold the top spot for the fewest RBI with 87 and one of four to have less than 100 in the last 30 days. Their OPS of .649 is second-lowest to go with a league-worst .351 slugging and fourth-worst on-base percentage. They are one of four to have less than .300 for an on-base total.
The Cubs have their work cut out of them in the National League and it's time to look at the wildcard race. Their overall record of 70-54 has them as the top wild card, but only a game ahead of the San Diego Padres who are getting ready to face off with the San Francisco Giants.
The Cubs might lose the top spot by the end of this four-game stretch with the Brewers, but they should find themselves there by the end of the regular season.
