Cubs Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Massively Important Doubleheader Against Brewers
The Chicago Cubs are beginning the most important series of their 2025 MLB regular season on Monday afternoon with Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers.
If the Cubs have any hopes of chasing down the Brewers in the National League Central, this is a series they have to win.
An eight-game lead has been opened up after Milwaukee went on a historic winning streak. It was snapped on Sunday at 14 games, as they have been the hottest team in baseball, owning the best record in the MLB at 78-45.
Chicago hasn’t been playing the worst, but has been alternating wins and losses. They are 13-14 since the All-Star break, watching their rivals zoom past them in the standings. There is no better way to make up that ground than by beating the team ahead of them.
Game 1 of the doubleheader is a huge matchup. Freddy Peralta is taking the mound for the visiting Brewers against rookie phenom Cade Horton for the Cubs. He has been pitching incredibly well over the last few weeks, looking like the ace that his lofty prospect status hinted that he was capable of being.
Cubs Shake Up Pitching Staff Ahead of Doubleheader
Because the need for pitching is so much higher on a day that at least 18 innings will be played, Chicago has announced some changes to its pitching staff. Their 27th man for the doubleheader will be Gavin Hollowell. A right-handed pitcher, he has made six previous appearances with the Cubs and looked great.
He has thrown 7.1 innings with a 1.23 ERA to go along with eight strikeouts. His Major League success with Chicago has differed greatly from what he accomplished with the Colorado Rockies to begin his career. In 32 outings with them, he had an ugly 6.20 ERA across 40.2 innings.
Also joining Hollowell on the pitching staff on Monday is Luke Little. He has made only one Major League appearance in 2025 after making 30 last year. In need of a fresh arm, he was called up to replace Javier Assad, who was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.
Assad made his season debut on Aug. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was a tough outing, with four earned runs being scored against him in four innings on eight hits, one walk and one hit batter.
He pitched again on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, performing much better. Only one earned run was allowed through four innings pitched.
Obviously not available to work during the doubleheader, the Cubs decided to send him down in favor of a relief pitcher that they can get more use out of over the next few days. Jameson Taillon is nearing a return from the injured list and can assume Assad’s spot in the rotation for the timebeing.
