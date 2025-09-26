New Injury Updates On Kyle Tucker And Cade Horton Shift Cubs' Playoff Outlook
The Chicago Cubs got some of the best news they have received all season long just days ahead of the start of the postseason.
According to a report from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, not only is superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker confirmed to be returning to the lineup this afternoon as was expected, but rookie right-hander Cade Horton sounds to be okay as well following a major injury scare.
Horton Seemingly Avoided Absolute Disaster For Cubs
Horton underwent an MRI this week following being pulled after just 29 pitches in his last start before the playoffs in what the Cubs initially described as a breathing issue due to illness. When the rookie told media he was dealing with some tightness as a result of coughing, fans were cautiously optimisic.
That optimism faded to dread when it was rumored by Rogers and others on X that the chatter pending the results of the MRI were not positive.
Now, though, Rogers reports the team is moving forward with plans to pitch Horton next week after he threw in the outfield on Friday without any sort of issue. If Horton can in fact be ready to go for the start of the best-of-three Wild Card round next week, Chicago will have a tremendous chance with him on the mound.
Tucker's Return to Cubs Marks End of Scary Situation
As the end of the regular season drew nearer and nearer with Tucker unable to get back on the field following a calf strain suffered earlier this month, the realization that his status for the postseason could be in jeopardy began to set in.
After taking time away from the team to head to Florida for rehab in an unconventional method of getting back on the field, the panic began to get real. But it seemingly helped, and Tucker was able to get back on the field running and taking hacks this week.
Now, he gets the chance to play in three games to get some at-bats in and perhaps get back into the groove of things rather than simply having to get right back on the field to start the postseason with no rehab assignment.
Cubs Outlook Changes Dramatically if Both Stars Are Healthy
It's no secret that Horton has practically carried this pitching staff on his back over the second half with a ridiculous stretch for even a seasoned veteran, let alone a rookie. With a 1.03 ERA and 0.78 WHIP alongside a record of 8-1, Horton has been spectacular.
When he's on the mound for Chicago, simply put, they have won games at a high rate.
As for Tucker, while he perhaps has been a bit streaky at times this season, when he's been at his best, this offense has been one of the best in baseball. He has slashed .270/.381/.472 in 133 games this year and historically has not been at his best in the playoffs during his career, but if he can heat up quickly, the Cubs are capable of beating anyone they face.
Close eyes will be placed on each as they prepare to make their returns to the field right at the perfect time for Chicago's chances of coming out of a very deep National League.
