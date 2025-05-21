Cubs Top Prospect Reveals Swing Adjustments He's Made After Huge Return to MLB
The Chicago Cubs dropped a disappointing game on Monday night in the first of a six-game road trip and a three-game set against the Miami Marlins.
With an ugly start from Ben Brown before Daniel Palencia blew it in the ninth inning, the Cubs squandered a seven-run effort from the offense, something which is always going to be frustrating.
There were a couple of bright spots though despite the defeat, one of which was a sight for sore eyes for Chicago fans who have seen some terrible play from this position as of late.
The Cubs made headlines on Monday when news broke they were calling top prospect Matt Shaw back up to the Major Leagues in order to take over the third base role, but the rookie entered the clubhouse under even more pressure to hit.
Shaw broke camp with the team but was sent down after 18 games after slashing .172/.294/.241.
He made adjustments and improved in Triple-A, slashing .286/.409/.560 in 24 games with six home runs.
On Monday night, those adjustments started to show signs of paying off.
Matt Shaw Has Big Night For Chicago in Return to MLB
In the top of the sixth inning, Shaw crushed a ground-rule double opposite field to deep right-center, a clutch hit that gave the Cubs the lead which they held until a ninth inning meltdown:
Shaw wound up slapping a line-drive single up the middle later in the eighth inning with two outs to give his team a baserunner.
After the game, the youngster spoke about the adjustments he has made in his swing, revealing he has changed up his trademark huge leg kick.
"One of the main ones is getting my leg kick a little bit lower," Shaw said via Marquee Sports. "Just being more consistent with my timing, finding different ways that work for me to get on time. I think overall just taking a step back and being able to take a breath and stuff was really nice."
Shaw went on to reveal the first portion of the season was a bit much for him, and while he was surely disappointed to be sent down, he knows now it was the right call.
"The first month of the season or so was pretty overwhelming in Japan and everything going on so it's definitely nice to take a breath back in Triple-A and get a couple things moving in the right direction then be back."
After the revolving door of bench options at third base to replace Shaw were not getting it done, calling him back up and letting him develop in the big leagues makes a ton of sense and should benefit both team and player.
If his first game back was any indication, clearly he has made some meaningful adjustments and looks more comfortable and equipped to hand the rigors of Major League Baseball.