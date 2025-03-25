Cubs Top Prospect Should Be Given Ample Opportunity Despite Win-Now Mindset
With the season not being off to an ideal start for the Chicago Cubs after going winless in Japan, the team will be returning to the states to continue their campaign.
Even though the team might not have gotten off to the start that they would have liked, there is a lot of talent on the roster and reason to believe that they will be a playoff contender this coming season.
Upgrades to the roster this winter have resulted in the team being in a win-now mode. The addition of Kyle Tucker has provided Chicago with the superstar that they have desired for a couple of years now, but there is risk.
Tucker is in the final year of his contract and, after seeing the money given to Juan Soto this winter, the Cubs are going to have to give him a lucrative deal if they are going to keep him long-term.
With that being said, winning this season with him on the roster is imperative. Chicago has done a good job of surround him with this winter, but they are starting rookie Matt Shaw starting at third base.
Jordan Bastian of MLB.com recently wrote about the biggest storyline for the Cubs coming out of spring training being that they are showing plenty of patience with top prospects in their development.
“Last season, the Cubs extended plenty of runway to Pete Crow-Armstrong to learn and develop at the Major League level. After a tough start, the center fielder found his footing and was an impact player in multiple facets down the stretch. This year, it’s Shaw’s turn," he wrote.
Chicago being patient with Pete Crow-Armstrong last year paid dividends by the end of the year, but there were a lot of struggles along the way.
Due to the high expectations of the team this year, they can’t really afford something similar to happen with Shaw.
The Cubs were in the mix for Alex Bregman this winter, but ultimately came up short. However, that interest does indicate that they might have some concerns or at least recognize the risk that they are taking giving their top prospect the reigns.
However, even though it is risky, the young slugger has earned the right to be the starting third baseman.
Shaw has hit well throughout his career in the minors and has the potential to be a 20/20 type player for Chicago.
If things go well from the start, the talented prospect has the ability to be a contender for the National League rookie of the year. However, if he struggles and that is hurting the team, not having a proven veteran there could be a mistake.