Cubs vs Cardinals Preview (8/10/25): Game Time, Probable Pitchers, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs will wrap up their three-game road series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium.
For the second straight game, the Cubs and the Cardinals will play on a national stage. After playing Saturday’s game as part of the regional package on Fox, the two teams will end the day with a showcase on ESPN.
The Cubs are trying to stay as close as possible to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central race, as they have five games with them from Aug. 18-21. It represents Chicago’s best chance to cut into the Brewers’ substantial lead in the division head-to-head.
Here is the preview for Cubs vs Cardinals, with probable pitchers, start time, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more for the Chicago Cubs game today.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Game Day: Sunday, August 10, 2025
Game Time: 6:10 p.m. CT
Watch: ESPN
Listen: Cubs: 670-AM The Score, WRTO 1200; Cardinals: KMOX 1120 AM/104.1 FM, WIJR AM 880 (Spanish)
Location: Busch Stadium
Sunday's Probable Pitchers
Cardinals: RHP Sonny Gray (10-5, 4.21)
The former first-round pick and three-time All-Star is always dangerous. He is coming off a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. But he was terrific, as he allowed one hit, one run and one walk against eight strikeouts.
He is underwater in his last seven starts, with a 2-3 record and a 6.49 ERA. The Cubs may be catching him at the right time.
He has 141 strikeouts and 21 walks in 128.1 innings. Baters are hitting .259 against him and he has a WHIP of 1.17.
Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (8-4, 3.12)
Even after spending more than a month on the injured list with a hamstring pull, the Japanese left remains the rotation’s best starting pitcher.
He absorbed a no-decision against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, as he gave up three hits, one earned run and no walks in 6.1 innings while he struck out seven. The Cubs went on to lose the game.
He is 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA in his last seven starts. For the campaign he has 70 strikeouts and 17 walks in 89.1 innings. He allowed batters to hit .217 against him and he has a 1.00 WHIP.
Cubs vs Cardinals Batting Order
Chicago Cubs
St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
- Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka is shut down and will be re-evaluated next week.
- Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-Day, right calf strain, placed on July 4, retroactive to July 1, eligible to return): He pitched 4.2 innings in a rehab game at Triple-A Iowa on Friday. He allowed three hits and one run. He struck out six and walked none.
- Miguel Amaya, C (10-Day, left oblique strain, placed on May 25, eligible to return): Per Marquee Sports’ Taylor McGregor, Amaya could return to the Majors on Tuesday.
IL, 60-Day IL
- Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
- Javier Assad, RHP (60-Day, mild left oblique strain, placed on 15-day IL on March 18, transferred to 60-day IL on April 30, eligible to return): Assad threw 68 pitches in a rehab game on Wednesday at Triple-A Iowa. He’s now pitched in three rehab games. With the recent injury to Soroka, an activation is possible soon.
- Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
