Cubs Wind Up Placing Superstar Kyle Tucker On 10-Day Injured List After All
The Chicago Cubs have made a final decision on what they are going to do about their superstar outfielder's calf injury.
Following a couple of off days to try to get Kyle Tucker back to feeling like he's at 100 percent, they have placed him on the 10-day injured list retroactive to this past Saturday, making him eligible to return by September 16 and placing him out for at least another week.
Interestingly, Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters yesterday after what was another off day for Tucker -- where he was supposedly available off the bench -- that an IL stint was not likely to be in the cards and that they thought they can solve this without it. Either something changed with the injury or Chicago simply changed their mind on how to handle it
In the corresponding move, the team has also recalled Moisés Ballesteros from Triple-A Iowa. He has played six games in the big leagues thus far after making his debut earlier this season.
Cubs Have Struggled Without Tucker in Lineup
In the five games Tucker has missed thus far, Chicago has gone 1-4 and struggled mightily on offense, scoring just one run three times in that period. While losing him during the final month stings, the Cubs are also not playing for a ton in terms of seeding with a comfortable lead in the Wild Card and the NL Central all but wrapped up in favor of the Milwaukee Brewers.
On the season, Tucker has slashed 270/.381/.472 with 22 home runs and 73 RBI, accounting for a bWAR of 4.8 in 133 games. He is clearly the most important player on this team, and getting him healthy ahead of the postseason is going to be absolutely critical if they hope to make any sort of run.
What to Expect From Ballesteros in Cubs Uniform
In the six games he's played this year, the No. 2 prospect in the organization collected four hits and six RBI, but has understandably struggled to put it all together in such a small sample size. The powerful slugger has slashed .316/.385/.473 with 13 home runs and 76 RBI in 114 games at Triple-A Iowa this year.
Ballesteros is certainly going to play the role of designated hitter while Seiya Suzuki and likely Willi Castro hold things down in Tucker's spot of right field.
While it's unfortunate to be missing Tucker for another week as the offense continues to struggle, getting the chance to see an exciting young talent get a bit of an extended stay rather than just a game or two at a time is extremely exciting as well.
