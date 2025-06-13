Dynamic Cubs Slugger Shockingly Left Off Recent Hitter Power Ranking
Pete Crow-Armstrong has been one of the most dynamic, electric, and exciting players in baseball, whose season-long performance has been a massive contributor to the Chicago Cubs' status as a World Series contender.
Crow-Armstrong is slashing .271/.305/.545 with 17 home runs and 21 stolen bases, making him alive and well for a 40/40 campaign and on track to represent the Cubs in the 2025 All-Star Game.
But while Crow-Armstrong has been putting up the same numbers he has all year, other sluggers around the majors have been making noise. MLB.com's Andrew Simon put out his Hitter Power Rankings on Wednesday, and Crow-Armstrong did not make the top ten.
Crow-Armstrong was listed as an honorable mention on the list, along with names like Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, Detroit Tigers' Riley Green, and Chicago teammate Kyle Tucker.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge took the top spot on the list, as expected. But four new names were added to the list: New York Mets stars Pete Alonso and Juan Soto, Athletics rookie sensation Jacob Wilson, and Arizona Diamondbacks reigning MVP finalist Ketel Marte.
Simon noted his criteria for the rankings as "players’ recent performance, season-long performance and performance over the past 365 days." In fairness, Crow-Armstrong's stats were not as good in 2024, slashing .237/.286/.384 in 123 games. But his whole body of work has been more consistent and explosive than some other names on the list.
Soto got off to a shaky start, sporting an OPS below .800 entering the month of May - his spot on the list likely comes from momentum gained in the Mets' series against the Colorado Rockies, knocking three hits in six games. Marte gets credit for his numbers this year and last, but missed a month of the season in the middle of April and is thus bested by Crow-Armstrong in both home runs and RBIs.
