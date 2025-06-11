Inside The Cubs

Two-Time NL Cy Young Top 5 Finisher Named Best Cubs Trade Target

This would be a splash trade if the Chicago Cubs were able to pull it off.

Brad Wakai

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning at Chase Field in Phoenix, on May 28, 2025
Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs have put themselves in position to be buyers at this year's trade deadline.

That is far different from how it's been the previous couple of seasons when the team was either clear-cut sellers or were sitting in between the strategy of pushing for a playoff berth and adding assets to the organization.

With one of the best offenses in Major League Baseball, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer knows that he needs to add pitching if the Cubs are truly going to contend.

Because of that, all eyes should be on who the front office goes after this summer.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), put together a list of targets Chicago could pursue, but someone in particular stood out.

"The Cubs could use one more starting pitcher and [Zac] Gallen would be the perfect target even though he's having a down year (4-8 with a 5.15 ERA) ... Gallen would need to have three to four strong starts before the deadline for the Diamondbacks to get the strong prospect package they'd want, but if they fall further out of contention, they might have to trade the impending free agent," the former MLB executive wrote.

Adding someone like Zac Gallen would certainly be a splash.

Despite having a poor season like Bowden pointed out, the right-hander has still be one of the top pitchers in the National League the past few years with a top five NL Cy Young Award voting finish in 2022 and a third-place finish in 2023.

Perhaps all Gallen needs is a change of scenery.

Scheduled to hit the open market after the season, the Arizona Diamondbacks could look to move their best trade chip since they are in danger of missing the playoffs once again coming off their incredible run to the World Series in 2023.

Gallen would be an expensive acquisition for Chicago from a financial standpoint, and if he turns it around before the deadline, that could be the case regarding prospect capital, too.

Still, the star righty would transform this starting rotation and really give the Cubs a chance to compete in October.

