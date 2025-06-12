Cubs Lucked Into Pete Crow-Armstrong in Trade With Mets
Back in 2021, the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets completed a blockbuster deal centered around shortstop Javier Baez.
Well out of the playoff race, the Cubs were willing sellers, trading away anyone who had value, including starting pitcher Trevor Williams, who was included along with Baez.
An impending free agent, they decided it was best to part ways with their starting shortstop, who ended up being a rental for the Mets.
In free agency, Baez ended up signing a six-year, $140 million deal with the Detroit Tigers after an incredible 47-game stretch.
More News: Chicago Cubs Could Have Another Elite Young Pitcher Join Cade Horton in MLB Soon
He had a .299/.371/.515 slash line with nine home runs, nine doubles, 22 RBI and five stolen bases in only 186 plate appearances.
Despite that stellar performance, New York failed to qualify for the postseason.
There is always a risk in making a trade for a rental player, especially when prospects are involved in the deal.
Hindsight is 20/20, but Chicago fleeced the Mets in that deal nearly four years ago since the prospect they acquired was center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.
More News: Chicago Cubs Should Make Huge Offer to Struggling Braves For Cy Young Winner
A first-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft, he has blossomed into a legitimate two-way superstar, fully breaking out this year and bursting into the National League MVP picture.
Crow-Armstrong has a .271/.305/.545 slash line with an OPS+ of 140. He has already hit 17 home runs, 16 doubles and three triples, knocking in 55 runs to go along with 21 stolen bases.
The stat sheet is being stuffed while also providing the best defense in the MLB as a true five-tool player.
He has turned into the total package, and the Cubs are certainly fortunate to have him on their side.
More News: Could Former Chicago Cubs Reliever Be Available for Trade to World Series Contender?
However, had the Chicago front office had its way, it wouldn’t have been Crow-Armstrong heading to the Windy City in exchange for Baez and Williams.
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer revealed during an appearance on MLB Network that they were actually looking to acquire some of the other prospects the Mets had in their farm system, but were turned down.
"They said no on a number of really good prospects - [Francisco] Alvarez, [Brett] Baty - and ultimately we settled on Pete and we're really glad that we got him,” Hoyer said.
Catcher Francisco Alvarez and third baseman Brett Baty were highly-regarded prospects, but have yet to see that potential realized in the Major Leagues.
More News: Chicago Cubs Star Outfield Prospect May Be Top Trade Chip at Deadline
They are still young enough that it could happen sometime, but Crow-Armstrong is already an All-Star-level producer with his performance at the plate taking off.
He was going to be an everyday player with elite defense and speed, but the fact that he's hitting in this manner could make him one of the best outfielders in the league for the next decade.
As if the trade didn’t hurt New York fans enough looking back, Hoyer rubbed some salt in the wound revealing those details.
For More Cubs Coverage, Visit Chicago Cubs On SI