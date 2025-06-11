Chicago Cubs Should Prioritize Starting Pitching Help at MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball so far, but that success has moved the goalpost for their expectations.
With one of the best records in the National League, the Cubs must be thinking about what they can do to try and make the most out of what has been a special year so far.
Chicago is a team that has a plethora of young talent, and their window of opportunity to win could be a significant one. However, while the team has been great, they do have the looming concern of what the future might be for Kyle Tucker.
Their star acquisition this past winter has been fantastic and an NL MVP candidate, but he hasn’t signed a contract extension and is still scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the campaign.
With some of the larger market teams likely needing outfield help next year, Tucker could be setting himself up for a massive contract. Due to his future with the club being uncertain, the Cubs must do all they can to make the most of his time here.
Bradford Doolittle of ESPN (subscription required) recently wrote about the biggest need for the team to address being the starting rotation this summer.
“The Cubs' starters pitch in the zone more than anyone -- but adding to the rotation is a clear top priority for a club in the mix for the NL's No. 1 seed," he wrote.
To start the year, the rotation was in good shape for Chicago. However, with new expectations and the loss of left-hander Justin Steele for the rest of the campaign, the unit needs help now.
There isn’t a realistic way that the current rotation, even with a healthy Shota Imanaga can compete with some of the best teams in the NL.
Fortunately, the Cubs do have an explosive offense that has been able to help carry them this season. However, in the playoffs, that unit might get slowed down a bit playing against some of the best pitchers in the league.
If Chicago is going to try and go all-in and make a run at the World Series, adding another front-end starter is going to be needed.
As of now, that appears to be a tricky thing for the team to figure out. However, as the standings become clearer closer to the trade deadline, pitchers who might be able to help will likely emerge.
The Cubs are fortunate to have one of the best farm systems in baseball right now, so they shouldn’t have any problem pulling off a deal for a player they desire.
