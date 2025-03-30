Fast-Rising Cubs Prospect Impresses in His Triple-A Debut in Iowa
The Chicago Cubs have had the chance to build through their farm system and with young talent acquisitions in recent years.
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Matt Shaw, Ben Brown, and Porter Hodge all have made the MLB roster for 2025, and there are plenty more young players coming in the near future.
Beyond Shaw, the next five highest-rated Cubs prospects according to MLB.com are all in Triple-A, so an influx of youth should be on the way soon.
One of the prospects who's rise has somewhat been overlooked compared to this top group is infielder Jonathon Long. After spending time at a wide variety of positions climbing through the lower-levels of the minor leagues, he settled primarily at first base and third base in 2024.
After a tough spring training performance, he was still promoted to Triple-A given his success in Double-A the year prior, which signifies his fourth promotion in only one and a half seasons since being drafted back in 2023.
His rise has been immensely impressive from the standpoint of how truly quick it has been, and MLB.com has seen this as well, ranking him the No. 13 prospect in Chicago's feeder system.
While still not among the best of the best when it comes to their rankings, he has proven himself to be an extraordinary talent. In 2024 at the Double-A level, he slashed .340/.455/.528, and in 46 games had 42 runs, 29 RBI, seven home runs, and 33 strikeouts to 35 walks.
As previously mentioned, spring training was not as kind to him, as he slashed .154/.267/.192 with five runs, five RBI, five strikeouts and four walks across 14 games and 26 at-bats.
However, in his first two games at Triple-A Iowa, he has shown the level of success that has come to be expected of him lately.
With eight plate appearances, he has slashed .286/.375/.429 with two runs, one RBI, and two strikeouts to one walk. His fielding has also not shown any difficulty, as in 18 innings at first base he has 13 putouts and two assists with no errors.
While an extremely small sample size, it is good to see him showing some signs of life through these first two matchups, especially coming off a recent promotion.
He will most definitely be someone to keep an eye on in the coming months for the Cubs, as they look to somewhat transition to a younger core while also remaining competitive within the National League Central.