Five Chicago Cubs Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Chicago Cubs are one of the best teams in baseball and they’re looking to boost their chances of reaching the World Series.
One way to do that is at the trade deadline, where the Cubs are likely to pursue at least one starting pitcher that can help ace Shota Imanaga. Bullpen help could be on the agenda, as might a bat that can patrol third base, even with the presence of Matt Shaw.
Chicago has one of the best farm systems in baseball and the Cubs could use several of those prospects to get a deal done. But this article isn’t about those prospects. That will come soon.
Here are five Cubs on the Major League 40-man roster that could be included in trades to make them better for the home stretch. The Cubs are unlikely to move big names, given where they are in the standings.
C Moises Ballesteros
The Cubs are going to get calls about their future catcher/designated hitter. He’s one of the best hitting prospects in the system and he’s already had a taste of the Major Leagues.
But the problem is the Cubs don’t really have another catching prospect close enough to the Majors to help Miguel Amaya. Long-term, Ballesteros may be a better play than Amaya.
Outside of prospect Owen Caissie, Ballesteros is bound to get the most interest at the deadline. If the prize is Sandy Alcantara, can the Cubs say no to using Ballesteros to get him?
P Jack Neely
When one reads the words “unhittable slider” and the pitcher is just 25 years old, ears perk up. But that’s how the MLB Pipeline scouting report reads on Neely. He’s still considered a prospect but is on the 40-man roster after pitching in six games last year.
Neely is in the minors, but there isn’t much room for him to go with the Cubs unless there is an injury. An injury this season hasn’t led to a call-up. He could be a sweetener in a large trade for a starting pitcher.
P Jordan Wicks
He’s had a solid debut in 2023, but since then he’s struggled. But he’s a left-hander, has plenty of team control left on his career and that will make Wicks intriguing for potential trade partners. Again, he wouldn’t be a centerpiece player. He would be a secondary piece. But he would be a solid throw-in for a losing team that needs a starter right now.
INF Justin Turner
The Cubs like him and for good reason. He’s great in the clubhouse. But the engine might finally be out of gas. He’s batting near .200 this season and the Cubs have plenty of other options they can run out at first base, third base and designated hitter.
Turner won’t get you much. But a veteran team looking for a guy whose been there, done that, might give up a prospect to get him.
OF Kevin Alcántara
Of the outfielders on the 40-man and in the pipeline, Alcántara is probably the most “expendable” of the bunch. He’s undeniably talented but it hasn’t translated to the Majors in a small sample size.
His path back to the Majors on a regular basis is essentially blocked right now. Alcántara still has a great future ahead of him and the Cubs could parlay that into the pitching that they need.
