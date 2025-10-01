Flawless Outing By Cubs Bullpen Leads To Huge Win In Wild Card Showdown
The playoffs are officially underway and the Chicago Cubs took the opener of their wild card matchup against the San Diego Padres who had only lost one of their last eight games prior to this.
The Cubs had an excellent outing all around. Everyone knows baseball is a team game, but the pitching staff really came through in their game one victory, specifically their bullpen. The relief pitchers for the Cubs have been great all year, but the pressure was on and they came through.
Matthew Boyd started the game and only lasted over four innings. That wasn't because he was doing a bad job, because he wasn't and didn't. Boyd had two strikeouts with a lone earned run, but with a pitching staff plagued with injuries, management will try to limit the pitch count where they can.
Four guys came out of the pen to finish out the game and all of them were exceptional.
Bullpen in Game One
Boyd left the game at the top of the fifth inning and it was Daniel Palencia who was not only able to finish the inning, but stay for the entirety of the sixth. He posted a pair of strikeouts of his own and did not allow a single hit.
After Palencia's time was done it was time for Drew Pomeranz, Andrew Kittredge, and one of their best in Brad Keller to have their turns. Kittredge and Keller each had an additional strikeout of their own and again, none of them allowed a hit, let a lone a run. Not only that, but none allowed a walk either.
The Cubs went on to win the game 3-1. This is only the third time since September 10 that the Padres have been held to only one run, a truly phenomenal showcase by the entire pitching staff.
After their win, management announced that Kittredge will be opening game two for the club, for who? We're sure yet, but we will all know soon enough.
This is the first time the Cubs have had a playoff victory since 2017 and boy was it sweet. The Padres are a very respectable 90-win squad and will be out for blood in game two. Chicago will need to have a similar outing if they hope to close out the series in a sweeping fashion.
