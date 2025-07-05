Forgotten Pitcher Has Turned Into Star Reliever for Cubs This Season
The Chicago Cubs are at the top of the NL Central standings now more than halfway through the season and just a few weeks away from the trade deadline.
As the Cubs have moved closer toward the middle of the summer with a chance to make final significant roster upgrades ahead of what they hope is a deep playoff run, the needs have started to shift in the last couple months.
Chicago never had a sensational rotation, but at the start of the year, when everyone was healthy, the panic button was being pressed far more frequently on the bullpen than the starters.
As the season has progressed, though, the main need has shifted from relievers to starting pitching.
While injuries have been a reason for that, so has the emergence of the bullpen as one of the best units in baseball.
Someone who has played a major role in that has been an acquisition who did not move the needle in the minds of anyone when it happened, but has dramatically altered the course of their campaign in shocking fashion.
Veteran left-hander Drew Pomeranz used to be an All-Star-caliber starting pitcher, but when he arrived to the Cubs, he had not pitched in Major League Baseball since 2021.
Coming to the Windy City via a small trade with the Seattle Mariners after the 36-year-old used an upward mobility clause in his minor league deal there, Pomeranz was not expected to even pitch for Chicago.
When he did get called up to give the bullpen another intriguing option, Pomeranz did not let the opportunity slip through his fingers.
He has come in and done nothing but get people out, with a perfect 0.00 ERA through 26 appearances and 23.1 innings pitched. With a 0.90 WHIP and 23 strikeouts compared to just seven walks, Pomeranz has been incredibly reliable and has helped this team win a lot of games.
His 26 consecutive scoreless appearances is the longest streak in baseball history for a player his age or older, according to Just Baseball.
That streak was put to the test this weekend when Pomeranz was used to start a bullpen game on Saturday afternoon for the Cubs, and unfortunately, it ended when he gave up two earned runs.
Still, what he's done has been nothing short of incredible.
If Pomeranz can keep up his level of production coming out of the bullpen and keep giving Chicago quality innings, the sky could be the limit for this team when October rolls around.
