Former Chicago Cubs First Baseman Designated for Assignment by Cincinnati Reds
Just like many teams around Major League Baseball, the Chicago Cubs gave an opportunity to players during Spring Training to prove they belonged on the big league roster. Of those players this past Spring Training was Dominic Smith, a left-handed hitting first baseman.
The Cubs released Smith at the end of March, which was somewhat surprising given how he played in Spring Training.
However, he signed with the team before Cody Bellinger re-signed, so there wasn't room for him on the Opening Day roster with Bellinger and Garrett Cooper.
Smith slashed .346/.370/.538 with one home run, two doubles, and three RBI in 26 at-bats.
The slugger eventually found a home with the Boston Red Sox, playing with the club for 84 games during the 2024 campaign. He was designated for assignment at the end of August by the Red Sox, allowing him to seek opportunities elsewhere.
Smith then signed a deal with the Cincinnati Reds shortly after, giving him an opportunity to make the postseason with a Reds team that was right in the mix when he signed.
However, after nine games, Cincinnati also designated him for assignment on Monday. The club announced the move Monday afternoon.
The Reds are out of the playoff race at this point unless something drastic happens.
Because Smith was designated for assignment after September 1, he won't be postseason eligible. He can still find work and play for a team, but he'll likely join a club out of the playoff race.
Struggling to find a home over the past year, it'll be interesting to see how his free agency plays out. As Chicago did with him last season, he could get an invite to Spring Training by another big league club.