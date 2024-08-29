Chicago Cubs Superstar Slugger Has a Lot Riding on Finish to Season
The Chicago Cubs are a long shot to make the playoffs, but that doesn't mean their stars can start slacking off.
Star slugger Cody Bellinger is expected to take his player opt-out on his contract at the end of the year and hit free agency once again. That could change depending on how the next few weeks go, however.
As MLB's Thomas Harrigan took note of impending free agents that need to finish the year strong, Bellinger was highlighted.
"One of several high-profile Scott Boras clients who remained unsigned last offseason until Spring Training had already begun, Bellinger ended up returning to the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal that gives him the ability to opt out at the end of the 2024 campaign. But with the way he has performed this season, his opt-out decision could go either way," said Harrigan.
It's been a long time since the former Los Angeles Dodgers standout was considered one of the best young players in baseball. While he is still very talented, teams will need to see results before opening up their pocket books for him.
The 28-year-old has been wildly inconsistent this season, which is not something that bodes well for him.
He posted a .307/.356/.525 slashing line with 26 home runs and 97 RBI last season, one of his best years yet. If he were to do that again, opting out and hunting a big money deal.
There have been times this season where he looked like that, but overall it has just been okay. His August has been another down month, posting a .239/.296/.421 slashing line. That would be fine, if he just wasn't making so much money.
Chicago might even end up wanting him to opt out of his contract so that they could allocate that $27 million to other things. A couple of young bats are coming down the pipeline soon and could supplement what Bellinger has done this season with other players.
Looking towards the future and moving on from the former massive free agent signing after not really being able to compete with him may make the most sense.
The ball is not in their court, however, as Bellinger has all the power in this situation. Given how the end of the year goes for him, taking the guaranteed $27 million and hoping for some improvement before the next time he hits free agency might just be his best move.
A solid stretch to end the year, though, and he may be gone.