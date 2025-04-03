Former Cubs Closer Hits Free Agency After Horrible Start with Atlanta Braves
Former Chicago Cubs closer Héctor Neris elected for free agency on Wednesday instead of heading to the minor leagues, per the MLB transactions wire.
Neris was with the Atlanta Braves, but he had a horrible start to the season. In two appearances he went 0-1 with a 45.00 ERA. He gave up five hits and five runs (all earned) in one inning of work. He struck out one and walked none.
After he became a free agent this offseason, Neris remained on the market until the Braves signed him on March 3 to a minor league deal and invited him to Major League spring training.
On March 21 the Braves selected his contract and moved him to their 26-man roster for opening day. On Monday, Atlanta designated him for assignment. The fact that he elected free agency means that he cleared waivers and refused an assignment to the minor leagues.
It’s not clear where the 35-year-old lands now.
Neris played for the Cubs in 2024 as he signed a one-year, $9 million deal to join the franchise after a long stint with the Houston Astros.
The plan was for Neris to either be a set-up man for 2023 closer Adbert Alzolay, who saved 22 games last season, or win the closer job.
Nothing worked out for either of them. Alzolay required Tommy John surgery last year and the Cubs released him in the offseason. He has since signed with the New York Mets while he continues his rehab.
Neris never quite got into a groove with the Cubs. He went 8-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 46 games. He did move into the closer role and saved 17 games in 22 chances. He also had three holds. He only struck out 46 and walked 26 in 44 innings and batters hit .247 against him.
The Cubs designated him for assignment on Aug. 20 and he returned to Houston four days later. Houston needed bullpen help in the Astros’ a stretch drive to the playoffs.
He went 2-1 with a 4.70 in ERA in 16 games with Houston. He had one save in one chance with four holds. He struck out 18 and walked two in 15.1 innings.
Before joining the Cubs, he was a quality set-up man and spot closer for the Astros. From 2021-23 he posted an ERA below 4.00, including a 2023 season in which he had a 6-3 record with a 1.71 ERA.
The international free agent broke in with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2014 and spent his first nine season with the Phillies before joining the Astros.