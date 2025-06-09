Four Relief Pitchers Chicago Cubs Should Target Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs bullpen has looked much steadier in May and June than it did to start the year, but that doesn't mean that they should stop tinkering with it.
Any team that expects to compete for a World Series should always be monitoring the bullpen market near the deadline.
Seeing as the Cubs have a bullpen mostly comprised of Ryan Pressly and some untested arms playing above expectations. They should look to find another impact reliever and it could end up saving their season.
Here are some intriguing names expected to become available that they should consider:
Baltimore Orioles RHP Felix Bautista
Bautista missed all of 2024 and has struggled with some inconsistencies, but is rounding into shape and is a discount at just $1 million this season with another year of arbritation after this.
The switch to a sinker and cutting out the four-seamer has taken a toll, seeing as though that used to be his best pitch.
Still, he has a 1.29 ERA with 11 strikeouts over his last seven appearances and could be figuring things out.
Boston Red Sox LHP Aroldis Chapman
It wouldn't be the first time that Chicago would bring in Chapman halfway through a season with championship aspirations. The last time ended with a World Series win in 2016.
The now 37-year-old was lights out as a Cubs, but parlayed that into a big contract with the New York Yankees and he hasn't been as dominant in the past few years.
He looks elite once again, though, with a 1.73 ERA through his first 26 innings with the Boston Red Sox.
If the Red Sox end up becoming sellers, it looks like Chapman will be one of the best arms made available.
Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Shelby Miller
The Diamondbacks season just got a lot more complicated with ace Corbin Burnes being lost for the year with Tommy John surgery.
They are already below .500 in a tough division and could end up as sellers.
Miller is one a one-year, $1 million contract, is an experience player and has been red-hot this year with a 1.75 ERA over 25.2 innings.
Colorado Rockies RHP Jake Bird
Bird has been a revelation this year for the Colorado Rockies, as odd as that may sound. He has a 1.49 ERA with 45 strikeouts over 36.1 innings and 27 appearances.
His breaking pitches have been devastating and his fastball has also been above average, making his pitch mix work much better.
This is a similar risk to the current Chicago relievers in that this is a standout year, but he looks good enough to take a chance on.
