Highly Touted Chicago Cubs Prospect Continues To Excel at Spring Breakout
The Chicago Cubs have successfully assembled one of the best farm systems in MLB, and the chance for fans to see their top prospects in action goes a long way toward making the spring exciting.
Toss in the team's status as the clear favorite to win the NL Central division and the excitement of the ongoing trip to Japan for the Tokyo Series, and it's a heck of a time to be a Cubs fan.
Kevin Alcántara, the team's No. 6 prospect and No. 89 overall in the league according to MLB Pipeline, is a key cog in the organization's youth movement, and his tools are reflective of game-changing upside, leading others like Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) to rank him well inside the top 50 of the league's top prospects.
With his combination of speed, power and defensive prowess, Alcántara was a no-brainer to make Chicago's Spring Breakout roster and was immediately identifiable as one of the most exciting players to watch throughout the event.
He's made good on that promise so far, as he jumped Los Angeles Angels' top pitching prospect Caden Dana for a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-3 Cubs win over the Angels.
At a lanky 6-foot-6, Alcántara has a similar build, swing and hitting toolbox to players like Elly de la Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds and Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The immense combination of power and speed such players as these possess gives them nearly unlimited ceilings, but it creates challenges in the batter's box that take time to refine and improve.
"“I know I have power,” Alcántara told MLB.com's Manny Randhawa. “It’s just that you have to control your moves in the box. Because I’m a tall guy. Sometimes it’s difficult for tall guys to hit the ball because sometimes the pitcher likes to throw the ball down. So you need to figure it out with that.
Alcántara appeared in 12 Major League spring training games before the start of Spring Breakout, posting a .280/.333/.400 triple slash line while not looking out of place against heightened competition.
The 22-year-old got his first taste of the Big Leagues in 2024, going 1-for-10 at the plate across three games with the Cubs as the season wound down.
Alcántara put together a standout effort with Triple-A Iowa, hitting .292/.378/.469 across 35 games last year to prove that he is not far from being ready for a full-time role in MLB.