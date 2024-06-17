Proposed Trade Has Chicago Cubs Adding Major Catcher Upgrade
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs are entering a pivotal portion of the 2024 MLB season.
While the team continues to struggle, they still remain within striking distance of the Wild Card race. The talent is there for the team to compete, but it isn't producing to its potential.
That could lead to some tough decisions ahead of the late-July trade deadline. Do the Cubs decide to get aggressive and push to compete this season? Or, do they just accept that this group of players doesn't have it and start to dismantle pieces of what they've built?
Chicago truly could go either direction right now.
The decision won't be an easy one, but most analysts, reporters, and fans believe there is one direction that is more likely than the other. Most expect the Cubs to end up being buyers at the deadline.
Assuming they are buyers, there are a few different things that need to be addressed. One of the biggest issues comes at the catcher position.
Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya have been nothing more than a massive disappointment for Chicago. They have been bad all year long and there have been no signs of hope. That should lead to an aggressive pursuit of a catcher upgrade.
FanSided recently suggested a bold trade that would bring exactly the kind of upgrade that the Cubs need to make at catcher.
In the proposal, Chicago would acquire Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz in exchange for corner infielder BJ Murray Jr and right-hander Brody McCullough.
Diaz is a name that has been linked to the Cubs over the last couple of weeks. He has put together a strong 2024 campaign with the Rockies and would be a perfect fit in Chicago.
He has slashed .303/.352/.439 so far this season in 55 games to go along with five home runs and 28 RBI.
At 33 years old, Diaz does only have the rest of this season left on his contract. Chicago would potentially be acquiring a half-year rental. Or, they could re-sign him and keep him for the future.
Only having to give up Murray and McCullough would make this trade a no-brainer. Neither player is close to MLB ready. Being able to keep all of their top prospects for another deal or the future and getting Diaz would be a big win for the Cubs if they're looking to compete now.
All of that being said, this is just a trade suggestion that would be a huge addition for Chicago. There is no guarantee that they're going to be buyers at the deadline or that they would pursue Diaz.
However, if they do decide to buy and if they want a new catcher, Diaz would be arguably the best option for them to pursue, especially at the above price if that was a possibility.