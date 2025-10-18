How Cubs Fans Should Feel About David Ross Potentially Becoming NL Contender’s Next Manager
Each MLB offseason, there is a carousel of managerial vacancies, which stem from the front offices of underperforming teams looking to shake up who is leading their roster in hopes it will spur success the next season.
The Chicago Cubs aren't in this position, as just about everybody in the franchise is more than content with the job Craig Counsell has done since becoming the Cubs' manager in November 2023.
Of course, Counsell replaced David Ross, who was Chicago's manager from 2020 to 2023. Ross was beloved among the Cubs' franchise and fan base, largely because of his leadership role on the 2016 World Series team back when he was still a player.
And while Ross didn't do a poor job as the Cubs' manager, the front office clearly felt like Counsell was more capable of getting this team to where they needed to go.
Ross has remained more or less out of the spotlight since he and the Cubs parted ways. However, his name has come up in the managerial searches for several teams over the past few weeks.
Jon Heyman Suggests David Ross Could End Up With Atlanta Braves
There has only been one team that Ross has expressed his interest in managing this offseason, and it's the Atlanta Braves.
"I'd love to manage again. Obviously, Atlanta would be amazing, but there's nothing to really elaborate on," Ross said to Charles Odum of the Associated Press on October 2. "I don't want to talk about something that doesn't have any legs yet. Hopefully, my name pops up, but we will wait and see on that."
And it sounds like the interest could be mutual, at least according to what New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman said during an October 16 live stream with Bleacher Report.
"Ross to manage the Braves? Yeah, Ross has a shot there. I do think David Ross is a possibility [for the Braves]," Heyman said when answering a fan's question on the live stream.
How Cubs Fans Should Feel About Davis Ross' Braves Connection
Atlanta is perhaps the most compelling team with a managerial vacancy, given how talented their roster is and the fact that they're just four seasons past having won a World Series.
While Cubs fans would probably prefer that David Ross not return to the National League, they will also surely be happy that Ross is back in the game if that's what he would like to be doing, if only because of what he has already given to their franchise both as a player and as a manager.
Plus, the Cubs have no clear beef with the Braves. If Ross was set to manage, say, the St. Louis Cardinals, then the Chicago faithful would have a valid reason to roll their eyes.
