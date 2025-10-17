Owen Caissie Should Be On The Cubs Opening Day Roster Next Season
The Chicago Cubs had a bitter end to their season after losing a winner-take-all match in the National League Divisional Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, it's time to focus on their weakness so that they can still be playing at this time next year
One big decision is looming in the outfield, and that is with Kyle Tucker. Tucker will officially be in free agency in a few weeks, so the question for the Cubs is whether to sign or not to sign. With the price he will command reportedly in the $400 million range, it's unlikely he'll be back with the team next year.
The Cubs have one outfielder who has been playing in their farm system for arguably too long — Owen Caissie. Caissie made his major league debut this year, but with a stacked outfield that includes Tucker, Ian Happ, and Pete Crow-Armstrong, he hasn't received a real shot.
Caissie in the Minors
Caissie has been in the minor leagues for five full seasons. He worked his way to Double-A by the third year and has been in Triple-A the past two. The 23-year-old is coming off his best season yet and is ready to make a difference for the Cubs' hitting lineup. His final 2025 stat line was:
- .937 OPS
- .551 Slugging
- .386 on-base
- 286 batting average
- 22 home runs
- 55 RBI
- 57 drawn walks
Caissie in the Majors
The Cubs did give the nod for his debut in the majors this season, and he bounced back and forth between there and Triple-A for 12 games. His final stat line for the year in the MLB wasn't great (.192 batting average), but when he had a nice stretch, he made a big difference.
When he was first called up he spent two weeks with the club, and the games he was able to play in consistently came against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he shone. The Cubs took that five-game series with Caissie on the roster, where he notched his first homer and RBI.
Caissie is a star prospect, but it is important to remember that he isn't Tucker (although it is unlikely that the comparisons won't come anyway if he gets the start in the outfield). Tucker has already established himself as a slugger in the majors, just not with the Cubs.
The young gun needs a real chance to get into a rhythm at the plate in the majors and not just bounce back and forth between Iowa and Chicago. The Cubs can go elsewhere to find a star-powered slugger, but their priorities should not be in the outfield this offseason. Let Caissie step in and find a veteran slugger who isn't Tucker.
