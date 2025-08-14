Cubs Fans React As Owen Caissie Call-Up Becomes Official
It's been a busy few days for the Chicago Cubs when it comes to headlining news.
Now trailing the NL Central lead by multiple games, there have been plenty of people out there questioning the validity of manager Craig Counsell. That was then overshadowed by the good news of Javier Assad and Miguel Amaya getting activated off the injured list, only for Amaya to go down in his first game back with what appeared to be a gruesome injury.
Thankfully, the best-case scenario happened for the Cubs on that front.
After it appeared like their rising star catcher would be out for quite some time, X-rays came back negative and he was diagnosed with a sprained ankle. While that's still an injury that will cause him to be placed on the shelf, Amaya will have the chance to come back this year if there are no setbacks.
All of that news, however, was overshadowed by the report that superstar prospect Owen Caissie was going to be called up on Aug. 14. And according to Maddie Lee of The Chicago Sun-Times, the promotion has been made official.
Long featured in trade speculation, Chicago opted to hold onto the slugging outfielder instead of using him as a chip in a blockbuster before the deadline.
Now that they have him, they might has well use him.
Where the Cubs are going to play Caissie is still a point of contention, with Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker all healthy and roaming the grass with Seiya Suzuki in the fourth outfielder role.
But no matter how limited Caissie's playing time might be, it's safe to say fans are excited that they'll get to see him in Chicago.
Cubs Fans React To Owen Caissie's MLB Promotion
All over social media, the fanbase is letting their feelings be known.
@JoeZo88: "THEY DID IT, Finally happened"
@GSerbin_25: "Been waiting forever for this!!"
@CubsFanOnCopium: "LETS GOOO"
@kaden_lanier: "Oh my goodness lfg"
@__Havok___: "He’s here lfg!!"
@BarrelsNBarrels: "About. Damn. Time."
@AdamCBaseball: "Classy move to let him make his debut in Canada."
Even Chicago's High-A affiliate got in on the action, with them putting out a funny social media post that summed up the majority of the fanbase's feelings about this news.
Caissie, a native of Canada, is expected to make his Major League debut on Aug. 14 against the Toronto Blue Jays. And according to Sportsnet, that is exactly what is going to happen.
Where he plays and how the rest of the lineup and defensive alignment looks hasn't been revealed at the time of writing, so it will be interesting to see how Counsell sets everything up.
But there's no doubt that this is exciting news for the Cubs and their fanbase, as their top-ranked prospect and potential future star is set to play in his first Major League Baseball game.
