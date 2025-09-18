Cubs Pitcher Jameson Taillon Praises Rookie Teammate: "I love that mentality"
The Chicago Cubs have been one Major League Baseball's feel good stories during the 2025 regular season. They have shown for roughly six months that they can hit, get on base, and steal a few as well.
Another component of the Cubs' successful season has been their pitching. Their starting rotation is full of players that any one of the other 29 teams in MLB would be lucky to have on their roster. That is why the Cubs hold the lead for the National League's top Wild Card spot.
Veteran pitcher Jameson Taillon took the mound on Monday for Chicago in the opener of the three-game set at PNC against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his third year with the Cubs, the 33-year-old pitcher is arguably having his best season with the team. In 2025, Taillon improved to 10-6 with his latest outing, while also posting a WHIP of 1.09.
One day after his teammate pitched another quality start that put the Cubs within one game of clinching a playoff spot, Taillon went on 670 The Score to praise young starting pitcher Cade Horton.
"He's [Horton] just not scared of the big moment. He's not scared to learn and try new things," said Taillon."He's so smart, he's so driven. He's crazy mature beyond his years."
Chicago has now won two in a row against Taillon's former team thanks to Horton's 21st start on the year. Horton is now 11-4 and 8-1 since the MLB All-Star Break. His WHIP is right there with Taillon's at 1.10, just a hundredth of a point apart.
Just how 'smart, driven and crazy mature' has Horton been for the Cubs?
In his rookie season, Horton has an ERA of 2.66 and is five strikeouts away from 100 total this year. The 24-year-old pitcher has allowed just 93 hits in 22 games pitched this season. That's an average of 4.22 hits per game.
"This dude is so process-driven. He [Horton] took emotion out of it." said Taillon. "It doesn't matter who he is facing, he is on the attack. Ya know, I love that mentality."
What's even more impressive is that Horton can create his own success on the road. Despite losing three of his four games away from Wrigley Field, the Oklahoma City native has won his last five on the road. Horton has allowed just five earned runs in that stretch.
"I think the first thing is that not starting with the team, starting in Triple-A, like, just [Horton] had a great attitude about it all," added Taillon. "I stayed in touch with him while he was down there and just checking in on what he was working on."
Horton is also a leading candidate for the NL Rookie of the Year Award. The last starting pitcher for the Chicago Cubs to win this award was Kerry Wood in 1998.
The Cubs' young pitching phenom has gotten better as the season went on. After giving up six of his nine home runs in May and June, Horton has only been tagged by three other long balls since the end of June.
“I mean, Cade’s had a brilliant second half, there’s no question about it. It’s been a brilliant second half," said Counsell. "There’s nothing you can’t like about it. He’s been as good as anybody in the game.”
Injuries to Taillon, Shota Imanaga, Mike Soroka, and others put extra pressure on Horton to deliver when he took the mound for Chicago. He did not disappoint as Cubs manager Craig Counsell trusts his inexperienced star come playoff time.
Taillon and Counsell both echo the well-deserved praise for Horton. In his first year, the Cubs' starting pitcher has only walked 15 batters since the MLB All-Star Break. Six of those came against a pair of games against two American League East teams, the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.
Horton's teammate is right. Taillon threw a perfect strike when he said his young teammate is driven and mature beyond his years. Hopefully for Chicago, all of those years are with the Cubs.
