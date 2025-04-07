Cubs Superstar Wins First Major Award With New Team After Dazzling Week
Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker just picked up his first award with his new team, winning NL Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career after spending his first seven seasons in the American League with the Houston Astros.
In six games last week, Tucker went 9-for-23 with three home runs, eight RBI and 11 runs. He was a one-man wrecking crew, batting .391/.548/.913 with eight walks and two steals over that stretch.
Tucker's performance also played a massive role in helping his new team go 5-1 against the Athletics and San Diego Padres, the latter of whom were undefeated coming into their weekend series with the Cubs.
Tucker is off to a fantastic start with his new team after being traded by the Astros last winter -- his final offseason before reaching free agency. The three-time All-Star agreed to a one-year, $16.5 million deal with Chicago in arbitration but has already become a favorite with Cubs fans, many of whom are clamoring for the front office to extend him before he hits the open market.
Entering play on Monday, Tucker currently leads the National League in hits (15), runs (13), RBI (15), slugging percentage (.745), OPS (1.203), home runs (five) and WAR (1.0). He's off to an MVP-caliber start after missing half of last season with a fractured shin.
If Tucker keeps it up, he'll likely add plenty more hardware to his trophy case this season. Depending on how those extension talks go, this could just be the first of many awards he wins for Chicago.