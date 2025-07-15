Marlins Pitcher Named Most Realistic Trade Target for Cubs at Trade Deadline
As the Chicago Cubs head into the All-Star break, they will shift their focus to improving for the playoff push in the second half of the season.
It was a fantastic first half of the year, regardless of what happens against the New York Yankees for the rest of their series.
The Cubs were able to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the National League, and despite their division being better than expected, the team has held down first place for much of the campaign.
Like the other contenders in the National League, Chicago is going to be trying to improve at the trade deadline. The NL is absolutely stacked with a number of teams fighting for limited playoff spots.
When looking at potential areas to upgrade, with one of the best lineups in baseball, the Cubs are likely going to be set there. Furthermore, their bullpen has also performed very well thus far, ranking well into the top half of the league in ERA.
However, the most glaring issue for the team is the starting rotation. Injuries have negatively impacted the unit, and they could use some help.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara as the most realistic trade target.
“Alcántara would represent a big swing as the Cubs try to maximize their only guaranteed year with Tucker.”
These two have been linked together for quite some time. When looking at the situations of both teams, it certainly makes sense with the Marlins going nowhere and Chicago needing a starter with ace potential.
What makes any potential deal regarding Alcantara challenging is the fact that he has not pitched well at all this season.
In 18 starts, he has totaled a 4-9 record and 7.22 ERA. There was a stretch in June that it looked like he was turning it around, but he has since allowed six or more runs in his last three starts.
If he were just a rental, taking a risk on him would be a lot easier. However, he’s under team control for the next couple of years, which makes things challenging.
Furthermore, the Marlins still seemingly have his value as an ace. That could be a hard pill to swallow for the Cubs considering he hasn’t pitched like that yet since coming back from Tommy John surgery.
If the two sides can meet in the middle of Alcantara’s value, a deal could be done. However, it comes with a lot of risk for Chicago.
