Matt Shaw Reveals Reason He Skipped Cubs Game For Charlie Kirk Memorial As Mets Announcer Criticizes Move
The Chicago Cubs are about to head into the playoffs and since clinching their spot, they have not been playing their best baseball.
Dropping their fifth game in a row on Tuesday night against the New York Mets, they need to get it together quickly or it will be a quck October in Chicago.
To add to what has been a dramatic last week, Cubs rookie Matt Shaw was criticized by some for missing Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds to attend the memorial service in Arizona for conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Described as a friend of Shaw's, Kirk was shot and killed during a Turning Point USA event earlier this month at Utah Valley University.
Previously, the relationship between the pair was unclear, although Kirk was a noted fan of the team and was previously photographed this season after a game with Shaw and first baseman Michael Busch.
Prior to Tuesday's loss, Shaw addressed his absence publicly for the first time and explained his relationship with Kirk as well as why he felt he needed to be at the memorial.
"[Charlie] texted me after every game, he was super, super supportive of us and someone who was super faithful, so we connected on that level," Shaw said. "His wife Erika had texted me and asked me if I would come to the funeral and I felt as though it was something really important for me to do."
When the media pressed further and asked the rookie if he was concerned about the level of political backlash he has received for attending, he said he was not even really thinking about it.
Shaw Addresses His Connection with Kirk Through Faith
"I'm not concerned at all, no," Shaw continued. "My connection with Charlie was through our faith, and that's something that drives me every day, that's the reason why I'm able to do what I do every day and that's something that I'm extremely thankful for. I know without my faith and without the many blessings that I've been given in my life that I wouldn't be here able to talk to you guys and help this team eventually win championships...whatever backlash comes is okay, I feel strong about my faith and that what was meant is what happened."
The 23-year-old told media that he received permission from both his manager Craig Counsell and team president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer to attend.
One of those he received some criticism from was on the Mets broadcast as play-by-play man Gary Cohen described Shaw's absence in the middle of a chase for playoff seeing as "weird."
"I don't want to talk about any of the politics of it, but the thought of leaving your team in the middle of a race for any reason other than a family emergency, really strikes me as weird."- Gary Cohen
Critiques aside though, Shaw returned to the lineup on Tuesday and had a hit and a walk, hopefully putting the situation behind him entirely despite numerous opinions being given on his decision to attend the memorial.
It's safe to say that even Cubs fans who had negative opinions on the matter are going to be more than willing to put this behind them if Shaw's bat can heat up and produce some big playoff moments over the next couple of weeks.
