Cubs' Struggling Slugger Hasn't Had A Hit For A Month
The Chicago Cubs made a number of roster moves mid-season ahead of the trade deadline. The 2016 World Series champions added pitchers Mike Soroka and Aaron Civale. They also scooped up speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton and veteran first baseman Carlos Santana.
Perhaps the more intriguing acquisition, Santana was on the roster for the team that the Cubs faced nine years ago on MLB's grandest stage. The 39-year-old athlete was then a member of the Cleveland Indians, now the Guardians.
Santana's third and latest stint with Cleveland was short lived, though he had spent his first eight MLB seasons with the Indians. In late July, the Guardians released Santana and the NL Wild Card leading Cubs saw an opportunity to add depth to their roster.
How Santana has fared since joining the Chicago Cubs
Santana wasn't done despite playing 15 seasons before this one. Looking for a new place to call home, Santana had limited options. After all, it was Cubs manager Craig Counsell who had an influence on the former Guardians and Indians first baseman joining the team.
"He called me and he told me, ‘I want you here,' He showed me a lot of respect, so that’s why I came here," said Santana. “I have another option, but he called me, and he told me, ‘I want you here.’ And I’m here. Thank you, God.”
In six games with his new team, Santana hasn't made any impact at all at the plate. In fact, in those games and 16 at-bats he's totaled zero hits. And as pointed out by X account nugget chef, going back even further Santana hasn't had a hit since August 22 going 0 for 22.
What Santana has done before in MLB and what he's still be capable of
Breaking into the majors in 2010, the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native has 11 home runs on the year, none of which are as a Cub. The only time Santana has been on first base for the Cubs has been on defense.
Before joining the NL Wild Card leading Cubs, Santana has recorded 1,878 hits and scored 1,107 runs and had a batting average that was higher than .240 before joining the Cubs.
Santana won his first Gold Glove last year as a member of the Minnesota Twins. He was an MLB All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in 2019 during his second time playing for Cleveland and sits on 335 career homers.
There are still two more series for Chicago during the 2025 MLB regular season. If the Cubs were to secure the top NL Wild Card spot, Counsell may rest some of his starters, giving players like Santana more reps in live games.
Months away from turning 40, this could be Santana's last stab at winning a World Series.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News