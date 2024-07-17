MLB Execs No Longer Planning on Chicago Cubs Being Sellers at Deadline
The expectations for the Chicago Cubs have bounced around a lot this year, but a recent hot streak has things on the rise again.
With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, fans wonder what the Cubs will do. It sounds like the front offices around the league have at least somewhat of an idea what to expect, though.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared what GMs aroud the league are feeling about the July deadline:
"GMs are openly wondering whether this could be a rather dull trade deadline. There could be plenty of names, but not a real impact player on this year’s playoff races now that the New York Mets, Cubs and Texas Rangers suddenly are playing better and may not sell."
Chicago is 47-51 on the year, but that's good enough to be just 3.5 games behind a NL Wild Card spot. Going 7-3 over their last 10 contests has the team feeling better as well.
Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner have both been subject to plenty of trade rumors, but now may stay put for at least a few more months, making for a fairly boring deadline.
Bellinger made the most sense as a potential mover. It's not that he's underperforming necessarily, but rather that he can move on after the season on his own accord.
The slugger is slashing .269/.331/.410 and has positional versatility between the outfield and at first base. He makes sense for a contending team's target.
His one-year, $30 million deal that he signed in the offseason has player options for 2025 and 2026. With the expectation being he will not opt-in, that made it a possibility the Cubs could move him if they weren't in the playoff picture. What the return would be for this type of rental likely wouldn't blow anyone away.
Hoerner, on the other hand, is locked up through the end of 2026 and is making around $12 million a year.
The idea of trading him came while he was struggling mightily, but still had a high ceiling given his performance over the past few seasons. A fresh start for him and the team might have been benefitial.
Over the past month, though, the 27-year-old has been a key figure in the season making a turn for the better.
He's slashing .296/.360/.398 over the past 28 days. His confidence is up and it shows.
If Chicago decides not to move either of those players, it certainly will be a quiet deadline as they don't have much else to offer outside of some controllable pitchers.