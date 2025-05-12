Multiple Cubs Prospects Make Sizable Jumps in Recent Updated MLB Rankings
The Chicago Cubs are in a great position with the organizational depth they have built up over the last few years.
Their Major League team is thriving, in first place of the National League Central with a 23-18 record. The farm system is overflowing with high-end talent, which gives the organization ton of avenues to explore.
They can let the young guys develop and turn into foundational pieces in the big leagues to build their roster around or they could be used as assets to anchor a trade package to acquire an established talent that helps push the team forward toward contention this year.
Whichever route the team decides to take, two players to keep an eye on are right-handed pitcher Cade Horton and middle infielder Jefferson Rojas.
Where Are Cade Horton and Jefferson Rojas in MLB Prospect Rankings?
They are two of the biggest risers in the MLB Pipeline top 100 prospect rankings.
Horton went from No. 45 to No. 35. His time on the list could come to an end in the near future since the Cubs promoted him and he made his Major League debut on May 10 against the New York Mets.
He followed opener Brad Keller and threw four innings with five strikeouts and zero walks. Four hits were allowed that resulted in three earned runs being charged against him, all coming via a Brett Baty three-run homer.
In need of help on the mound, Horton could become a permanent fixture of the pitching staff moving forward.
Rojas, who just turned 20 in April, is multiple years away from contributing at the highest level. But he earned his move up the rankings with a strong start to his 2025 campaign at High-A South Bend.
He has a .300/.387/.513 slash line with four home runs, three doubles and one triple with 15 RBI and five stolen bases. His strike zone recognition has been strong with 10 walks and 13 strikeouts through 93 plate appearances.
A promotion could be in Rojas’s future if he continues playing at this high of a level.