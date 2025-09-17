Cubs Star Kyle Tucker Leaves Team For Further Injury Evaluation
The Chicago Cubs got yet another extremely concerning update regarding their superstar right fielder who has been out with a calf injury for the least couple weeks.
Just one day after it was revealed that Kyle Tucker's calf issue has not improved with less than two weeks until the playoffs begin, the slugger has now left the team entirely to seek additional treatment.
As first reported by Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports, Tucker left on Wednesday morning and headed to Tampa, Fla. to see his physical therapy group, relaying that he is trying something "different" for an injury that does not seem to be getting any better.
He will receive treatment from physical therapist Jeremy Maddox, who he has worked with in the past to deal with other injuries throughout his career.
Timeline of Tucker's Injury
The last game for Tucker was on September 2 when he suffered the initial calf strain during a win over the Atlanta Braves. After initially stating that he would not have to go on the injured list, the Cubs put him officially on the shelf a week after on September 9, but it was retroactive to September 6 -- hence the September 16 eligibility date to return.
He of course did not return on Tuesday when he was eligible to, but this was not much of a surprise after both Tucker and manager Craig Counsell told media Monday that there had not been progress in his recovery.
What Comes Next For Tucker and Cubs?
The ugly reality here for Tucker and Chicago is that there's not much else to do outside of simply waiting to hear some news. Given the fact that he is leaving the team during the season to seek treatment elsewhere, clearly the issue is serious enough that the Cubs are concerned about getting him back on the field before October.
An injury that did not seem like it had any chance of cutting into the postseason now appears to be potentially likely to cause some problems barring an unlikely turnaround from the therapy in Tampa. Tucker is schedule to return to the team in Chicago next week, and the Cubs had better hope he comes back feeling a whole lot better than he does today.
If he doesn't, they are going to have a major problem on their hands ahead of the most important games of the year finally coming upon them.
