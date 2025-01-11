New York Yankees Open to Eating Salary of Potential Chicago Cubs Target
It's well-reported that the Chicago Cubs are looking for another starter this winter. After adding to the rotation already, the Cubs are still lacking a right-handed starter, a potential problem in the postseason.
Every move the front office makes should be catered toward the playoffs, given that's the goal for this team entering 2025.
In some sense, Chicago isn't in the worst position. The Cubs have excellent left-handed starters who could get most hitters out. However, it could be an issue in a potential playoff matchup if they run into a right-handed heavy lineup.
There's more to be done this winter, and reports have suggested that Chicago understands that.
With the need for a right-handed starter, should they reunite with a former player? Marcus Stroman is there for the taking and was an All-Star in his second year with the Cubs.
He threw the baseball at a decent level during his time in Chicago and would be a help for how the team is constructed right now.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Yankees are open to eating some of his salary, giving the Cubs another reason to consider trading for him.
"The Yankees are still trying to trade Marcus Stroman and are willing to pay down his $18M salary. Should they save money there, the Yankees would have more to spend on an infielder — though don’t expect Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado."
Stroman for $18 million next season shouldn't be appealing to Chicago. He's an average MLB arm, and those are expensive these days, but that money could be better spent elsewhere.
Now, if the Yankees are willing to eat enough of that money, he could be a decent option. At worst, he could eat innings, and there's always value in that.