Could Chicago Cubs Make Surprising Move to Reacquire Former All-Star Pitcher?
The Chicago Cubs were always expected to add to the starting rotation this offseason whether it be via free agency or the trade market.
Nobody really expected the Cubs to be serious suitors for the most expensive players available on the open market such as Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, but up to this point Chicago has not seemed seriously involved in the second tier of starters either. Still linked to Jack Flaherty, it doesn't seem particularly likely given he is reportedly seeking a five-year deal.
The possibility still exists for the Cubs to make a real push for Roki Sasaki, but the latest indicators have not been promising that they'll be able to woo him away from a West Coast team like the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres.
If Jed Hoyer still wants to add a starting pitcher, it will likely have to come via the trade market, and there have been some names to be linked there. It seemed like a move for Miami Marlins lefty Jesús Luzardo was imminent, but those talks died down and he wound up with the Philadelphia Phillies instead. Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners as well as Pablo Lopez of the Minnesota Twins have been the next ones linked, but another option appears to be potentially emerging.
In his Tuesday morning column, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the New York Yankees are "actively trying to deal" Marcus Stroman and his $18 million yearly contract which has a vesting option for 2026.
Stroman of course spent two years with the Cubs in 2022 and 2023, getting off to a spectacular start last season and being named an All-Star before injuries derailed his second half. With a 2.28 ERA through his first 16 starts of the 2023 season, he finished the year with an 8.29 ERA over his last 11 appearances
Stroman surprisingly chose to opt out of his $21 million option for 2024 and wound up signing with the Yankees on a two-year deal worth $37 million with the vesting option on the back end. He was solid but unremarkable in 2024 with a 10-9 record for New York in 29 starts with a 4.31 ERA. Concerningly however, while Stroman has never been a high strikeout type pitcher, he has his lowest K's per nine innings since 2015.
If Chicago feels they could get the most out of Stroman and the Yankees are at least willing to take on a portion of the salary - as the Cubs did with the Cody Bellinger trade - perhaps the two teams could come together on a second deal this offseason for the two-time All-Star and bring Stroman back to the Windy City.