Padres Gain Ground On Cubs In Race For Top NL Wild Card Berth
The Cincinnati Reds were in desperation mode and their four games series with the Chicago Cubs was perfect.
The Reds (80-76) beat the Cubs (88-68), 1-0, in the final game of their series. The Reds executed a rare four-game sweep and, with six games to play for most of the teams in the playoff race, Sunday’s action was eventful.
The NL Central title is finally decided. The Reds have a real shot at a playoff berth. And the Cubs are still trying to put the San Diego Padres in their rear-view mirror for the top wild card seed.
Cubs No. 4 Seed Magic Number
Chicago had a magic number to clinch the top NL wild card seed, or the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, of four going into Sunday’s game. The magic number is a combination of Cubs wins and San Diego Padres losses, who have the inside track on the No. 5 seed.
That No. 4 seed comes with a home playoff series in the wild card round. Because of how that round is set up, there is no travel for the home team, as all three games of the best-of-3 series are at home. That would be great for the Cubs, who end the regular season at home.
San Diego has been in Chicago this weekend facing the White Sox in a three-game series on the South Side. On Sunday, the Padres beat the White Sox, 3-2. That, combined with the Cubs’ loss to the Reds, allowed San Diego to cut Chicago’s lead for the top wild card berth to three games. Both teams have six games remaining, as San Diego heads home to hose Milwaukee.
The Reds’ sweep of the Cubs was huge for their wild card hopes as they moved into a tie for the final wild card berth with the New York Mets, who lost to the Washington Nationals on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Brewers finally clinched the NL Central Division crown after the Cubs lost to the Reds. The Brewers lost earlier in the day to the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cubs are seeking their first trip to the World Series since 2016, when they ended the franchise’s 100-plus year drought and ended the “curse of the Billy Goat” with a seven-game series victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Chicago Cubs Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch No. 4 Seed: 4
Chicago Cubs Games Remaining: 6
Chicago Cubs Remaining Schedule: Sept. 23-25 vs. New York Mets; Sept. 26-28, vs. St. Louis.
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 21)
Chicago Cubs: 88-68 (8.0 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 85-71 (5.0 games ahead)
New York Mets: 80-76 (tied for last wild card berth)
Cincinnati Reds: 80-76 (tied for last wild card berth)
NL Central Update
Milwaukee Brewers: 95-61 (clinched NL Central)
Chicago Cubs: 88-68 (7.0 games behind)
Brewers Magic Number to clinch NL Central: Clinched
Milwaukee Brewers Remaining Schedule (6 games): Sept. 22-24 at San Diego; Sept. 26-28, vs. Cincinnati.
