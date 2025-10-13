Pete Crow-Armstrong's Claim About Wrigley Field's Fan Noise Raises Eyebrows — But Context Is Key
Wrigley Field was absolutely rocking during the Chicago Cubs' two home games in their NLDS series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Both contests were sold out, and it truly felt like the crowd was a factor in both games. In fact, some Cubs fans were saying on social media that these were some of the best atmospheres that Wrigley Field has had in a long time, even when compared to their 2016 World Series-winning run.
Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this winter) said, "Sorry, it's kind of hard to hear in here, everyone's so loud. I can't even hear myself think... This fanbase is phenomenal. Everyone's coming out and supporting us every single day... I mean, it's so loud in here, and they love coming to these games and supporting us," when speaking with Marquee Sports Network after his team's Game 4 win.
It seemed that Brewers fans felt like they really had to bring the energy for the winner-take-all Game 5 at their American Family Field on Saturday — and that's exactly what they did. The environment was raucous and surely felt hostile for the Cubs. And just as it felt like Chicago's fan base played a role in the Cubs' Game 3 and 4 victories, the same can be said about Brewers fans in Game 5.
Pete Crow-Armstrong Shares Interesting Cubs, Brewers Field Noise Comparison
Pete Crow-Armstrong spoke with the media before Game 5 on Saturday. And at one point, he said something that's sure to raise the eyebrows of some Cubs fans.
"Coming in [on Saturday] and expecting the crowd to be at full force, and taking that as something that's really exciting," PCA said, per an X post from ESPN Milwaukee. "Being able to use [the crowd] to our advantage at home, I guess. But it's the same game, you know?
"I mean, [American Family Field] is just a little bit louder of a venue, maybe," PCA concluded.
These comments have blown up, with the aforementioned X post having nearly 500,000 views in just over 24 hours.
Of course, PCA wasn't trying to take a dig at his home fan base. Instead, it seemed that he was trying to say that it's still the same game regardless of the venue, but the wording didn't quite come out that way.
It's also worth noting that American Family Field has a roof, which keeps the noise in and likely makes it seem louder when compared to the outdoor Wrigley Field. This probably makes PCA's claim factually accurate.
